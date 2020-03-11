CCTV to be installed outside historic north-east hotel

Plans for a CCTV camera outside a north-east hotel have been approved by council bosses.

The Fife Arms Hotel on The Square, Turriff, applied to fit the device on their premises in November.

The Hikvision unit will be fitted on the building with a supporting bracket.

An Aberdeenshire Council planners report said the security measure would “not materially impact” the hotel.

A report on the scheme said: “The siting of the camera on the edge of the building is necessary to provide the requisite degree of visual coverage required from the camera.

“There is no alternative part of the building that would provide an equal degree of coverage for the camera while minimising the visual impact of the camera any further.

“It is therefore considered that the siting has been carefully considered as a compromise between protecting the setting and integrity of the listing.”