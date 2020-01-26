CCTV to be installed in north-east town centre

Plans have been lodged for two CCTV cameras to be installed in a north-east town centre.

Turriff Business Association (TBA) have applied for permission to set up the dome-style units on the Fife Arms Hotel on The Square and at the Royal British Legion on the High Street.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It has been made possible after TBA were handed a £40,000 grant from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund last summer.

The blueprints for the new system have been submitted to the council in two separate planning applications.