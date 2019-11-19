CCTV released following indecent incident at Aberdeen H&M

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following an indecent offence at an Aberdeen store.

The incident happened at around 4.45pm on Monday August 5, at H&M in Union Square.

Officers said the incident caused “serious upset” to the people involved.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police Constable Mark Brechin, who is leading the inquiry, said: “The incident caused serious upset to those involved, therefore I would urge anyone who has any information relating to the man in the CCTV images to make contact with police and pass on that information.

“The man is described as approximately 6ft (tall) with dark hair, wearing dark trousers and a light coloured top.”