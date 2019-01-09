Video: CCTV released after locks glued shut at Aberdeen business

An Aberdeen business has had its locks glued shut for the fifth time in six years – and has made a plea for the vandalism to stop.

Painting and decorating specialist M. N. Hamilton and Sons, based on Ardarroch Road in Aberdeen, has finally caught a person on camera who they believe may be gluing the two doors to the office closed.

Police are investigating and have appealed for information.

Each time, the firm has been forced to change the locks to the building at its own expense.

Now the firm’s CCTV has finally managed to capture someone who director Chris Hamilton believes is carrying out the act.

He said: “It’s not even the cost that’s the worst part, it’s more the inconvenience of it all.”

The latest incident took place on Christmas Eve at 6.22am, with the firm alerted later the same day.

Chris and his brother were forced to leave their families at home to go and deal with the problem.

Police were made aware of the incident after the firm reported it to officers, along with the CCTV footage, following the business being closed over the Christmas period.

A previous incident took place in the summer of 2017, which led to the installation of cameras to deter the vandal.

Chris said he believes the first time it happened was in 2013.

The company director thinks the person captured in the footage is a man.

He said: “My brother and I had to come down and spend five hours at the office sorting it all out. That’s time that we could have been spending with our family.”

And Chris, as well as the rest of his family and staff, have no idea who the man in the footage is.

Chris said: “This is the first time we’ve been able to see who we think is doing this, and we’re just desperate to find out who he is.

“We have absolutely no idea. We’ve asked around, and none of our staff know either.

“It’s a weird thing to do to come down at 6.22am if they don’t know us.”

Only the locks to their office have been targeted – none of the other firms in the building have been hit. Each time it happens, it hampers the work of the business.

Chris said: “It’s massively disruptive, it stops us from getting into the building. We have to change the locks and get new keys for everyone.”

He added: “I don’t care if the police say they can’t do anything, we just want him to stop doing it.

“Hopefully this footage makes him think that we’re onto him, and he goes away.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “A vandalism which is thought to have occurred on December 24 at Ardarroch Road in Aberdeen has been reported to police on January 7. Officers will be looking into it.

“Anyone with information regarding this incident should call Police Scotland on 101.”