CCTV plea after vandals damage north-east chemist’s van

A north-east chemist has hit out after callous vandals targeted a vehicle used to deliver vital prescriptions to those in need.

Staff at Will Chemists in Inverurie opened the store on West High Street yesterday to find their electric van damaged.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident which happened in the early hours.

The cable used to charge the vehicle was missing as it is normally left to charge overnight so it can be used for deliveries in the morning.

It is used to get vital medicines to elderly and housebound people in Inverurie.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Upon reviewing CCTV footage, business owner and pharmacist Galen Will found the missing cable had been deliberately targeted by what they believe to be two people at around 1.45am yesterday.

The 36-year-old, whose family have owned a number of pharmacies in Inverurie for 30 years, said he was disappointed with the incident.

He said: “I went into work to get caught up and saw some damage to our delivery van.

“It is fully electric so it is plugged into a secure charging point overnight and the cable was missing.

“We can no longer charge the van here.

“The cable has been pulled out and it has broken the connection to the wall.

“It has then been snapped and rendered useless before being bundled up and put in the bin.

“It would have taken a lot of force to remove the cable. In our CCTV you can see the vehicle rocking side to side as he tries to pull it out.

“You can see one of them walking away laughing.”

Contingency plans have been put in place by the pharmacy to use another vehicle before they can purchase a new cable at a cost of nearly £150.

Galen added: “If we can’t charge the vehicle it can’t be used for delivering the prescriptions.

“Our vehicles have a limited range and need to be charged constantly meaning we’ll have a limited range.

“I want the people who did this to think about what they are doing before they do it.

“The van is clearly marked and says Will Chemists all over it and is around the back of our pharmacy.

“It is silly for them to think that there would be no security.

“I had a long chat with the police about this. The officers were very responsive and they were down within the hour when we phoned them and they were asking other businesses if they had CCTV of them.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into a vandalism which happened at the premises of Will Chemists, West High Street Inverurie.

“About 9am on Sunday the electric charging cable fitted to an electric delivery van used by the chemist was found to have been pulled from the vehicle, and dumped nearby.

“As a result the charging point on the van has been damaged. CCTV is being reviewed and door to door inquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to call Police Scotland on the 101 number, quoting the reference number 1320 6/10.”