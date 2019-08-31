CCTV planned for north-east town centre

Plans have been submitted for a new CCTV system to be installed in Peterhead.

Rediscover Peterhead came up with the plans after a petition was launched last year calling for surveillance cameras due to a series of break-ins.

The business improvement district (BID) group secured £79,000 from Aberdeenshire Council through Scottish Government’s town centre fund for the scheme.

Now Rediscover Peterhead has submitted a planning application to the council in the hope that its proposals for nine cameras to be placed in the town will be approved.

CCTV project manager Geoff Cooper said: “We have covered most of the main areas in the town.

“The original plan was to install 14 cameras but we managed to reduce it to nine by carefully relocating.

“Why would you want more if you don’t need them?”

Local businesses will be given the opportunity to link their own cameras into the new system which will be based at Peterhead Police Station.

Chairman of Buchan community safety group Sandy Allen welcomed the progress being made.

He said: “The introduction of CCTV to Peterhead is long overdue and we are grateful to Rediscover Peterhead for taking this project forward.

“It can only assist in helping to make the residents and businesses of Peterhead feel safer and assist police in solving town centre crimes.”

It is hoped the project will help police quickly identify criminals.

Mr Cooper said: “It will be a deterrent to theft, traffic incidents and antisocial behaviour.

“The CCTV will make detection for the police much easier.”

Rediscover Peterhead hopes to have all the cameras in place by the beginning of next year.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “Progress is on schedule and we are anticipating the project will be delivered by the end of the year. Planning permission has been submitted, as has an application to SSE for the electricity supply.”