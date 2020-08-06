CCTV images released in bid to find man after Aberdeen assault

Police have released images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault in Aberdeen.

A 32-year-old woman was assaulted on Union Street at around 6pm on June 25, 2020.

It is believed the man shown in the CCTV images may be able to assist police with their inquiries.

The suspect is described as white with tanned skin, in his late 50s, around 5ft 5ins, stocky build with broad shoulders.

He is clean shaven with short black hair which is going grey, and has distinctive bushy eyebrows.

Anyone who recognises the man or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 4030 of 25 June 2020 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.