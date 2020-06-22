CCTV images released in bid to trace missing Aberdeen teenager David MacLeod

CCTV images of a missing Aberdeen teenager have been released by police today.

David MacLeod was last seen in the Stafford Street area of the city at around 1pm on Friday.

The new images of the 18-year-old have been released in a big to encourage anyone who saw him to come forward.

David is around 6ft tall, thin and with a pale complexion. He has brown hair and brown eyes and a small scar on his cheek.

He is usually clean shaven, and in the image he is seen wearing a water proof jacket with a horizontal red stripe at the bottom which merges to grey then black. He was also wearing black jeans and black trainers and carrying a black rucksack.

Specialist officers, including the dog unit and a drone, are continuing to search in the area around Granholm, Danestone, Hillhead and Seaton.

The dive and marine unit are also searching the River Don between the Persley Bridge and the mouth of the river.

Inspector George Nixon, from North East Division, said: “Along with David’s family and friends, our concerns for his welfare are growing as the days pass since he was last seen.

“I am asking anyone who was in the Grandholm, Seaton, High Street and Bridge of Don areas on Friday afternoon to look at the images to try and jog their memory. If you think you may have seen David, get in touch.

“Additionally, I would ask anybody who lives in the nearby areas to check sheds, outbuildings or gardens for anything which may assist us in our inquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 2053 of 19 June.