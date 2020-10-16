CCTV images of man and woman released after assault and robbery in Aberdeen city centre

Police have today released CCTV images of a man and woman they want to speak to following an assault and robbery in Aberdeen city centre.

The incident happened on Union Street between 4.30am and 4.45am on August 2.

Officers believe the people in the released images may have information to help the investigation.

Detective Constable Ailsa McKain said: “I would appeal to anyone who recognises these people to contact us as soon as possible please.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 0918of 2 August 2020 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you prefer to remain anonymous.