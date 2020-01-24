CCTV images issued as search continues for missing north-east man

Police have issued CCTV images of a missing north-east man.

Michael Slater from Macduff was last seen at a premises on Huntly Street, Aberdeen at around 6pm on Tuesday.

The images are the known last sighting of the 35-year-old and officers believe he could be in the Inverness area.

Michael is described as being 6ft 2ins, with short black hair and facial stubble and was wearing a black leather biker-style jacket, a grey hoodie and black tracksuit bottoms with two stripes down the side.

He was also wearing a black beanie hat with a grey stripe around the edge and was carrying a dark bag.

Inspector Craig Feroz said they were “concerned” for Michael’s wellbeing.

He said: “We remain concerned for Michael’s welfare and efforts are ongoing to trace him safe and well. We have released these CCTV stills of Michael’s known last sighting in Aberdeen in the hope that someone recognises him in these images.

“We believe Michael may have travelled to the Inverness area, possibly by public transport. Think back – have you seen him on a train or a bus in the last two days?

“If you believe you have seen Michael, or have any information on his whereabouts that could assist us, please get in touch with police.

“I would also like to appeal to Michael directly to please contact officers to let us know that he is safe and well.”

Police Scotland can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0912 of January 21.