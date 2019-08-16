CCTV image released in bid to trace man after attacks on Aberdeen buses

Police today released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with a series of assaults on Aberdeen buses over a 23-month period.

Officers believe the man could help them with their investigation into a number of attacks, which happened between January 2017 and November 2018.

Another incident is reported to have happened at a bus stop on Market Street in the city centre.

The man is around 5ft 7in tall, with brown hair, a tanned complexion and speaks with a foreign accent, according to police.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Investigating officer PC Brendan Clarke said: “I am keen to trace the man as he may have information that could assist with our investigation and I would urge anyone who recognises him to contact us.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

David Phillips, operations director at First Aberdeen, said: “First Aberdeen condemns any acts of violence against our staff, passengers or our vehicles.

“Passenger and staff safety will always remain our number one priority. Fortunately, incidents of this nature are very rare on our buses, but we have been assisting Police Scotland with their inquiries into these incidents and will continue to do so when required.”

George Street and harbour councillor Michael Hutchison said: “I’d encourage anyone with any information to get in touch with Police Scotland.”