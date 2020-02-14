CCTV, dashcam and doorbell footage wanted after break-in at north-east home

Jewellery and personal items worth more than £4,000 have been stolen from a property in a north-east town.

Officers were made aware of a break in in the Hamilton Drive area of Elgin.

It’s believed to have happened between 8.30am and 1.30pm yesterday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being urged to come forward, with officers also appealing for CCTV, doorbell camera and dash camera footage.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay, from Aberdeen CID, said: “This incident took place during the daytime, on a residential street, therefore it is highly likely that someone has seen the person or people responsible in the area at the time.

“I would therefore like to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, whether you have seen the crime or simply people acting suspicious nearby.

“I am also appealing for anyone in the area with CCTV to come forward and contact Police. This includes doorbell cameras and vehicle dashcams.

“As we continue to carry out a number of inquiries in relation to this crime, residents may notice an increased police presence in the area, as we carry out additional patrols.”