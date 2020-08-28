CCTV could help catch masked raider who broke into Aberdeen pharmacy

An Aberdeen pharmacist has spoken of his hopes that CCTV will help catch a masked raider who broke into the store he manages.

The culprit used a blunt object to smash his way into the Brian A Christie pharmacy in Bucksburn, leaving the glass front door shattered.

He stole a few items from the shop yesterday before making his getaway in a beige car driven by a woman.

Andrew Wilson, superintendent pharmacist, manages the store along with two others in Aberdeenshire.

He described the incident as “unfortunate” but he was relieved that no expensive items were stolen.

He said: “It’s unfortunate to see this happen but it is an aspect of our job because we sell such high-value items.

“It looks like the person has smashed through the front door with an object like a hammer, as there was glass everywhere this morning.

“The alarm went off as soon as he broke in, with police arriving on the scene within ten minutes, so the person was not in the pharmacy for very long.

“We’ve got quite extensive CCTV in operation at the pharmacy, so the police will be using that and hopefully the man is tracked down very soon.”

The early morning raid took place just before 6am, with the police arriving on scene about ten minutes after the incident took place.

It is believed the man tried to gain entry to the pharmacy via the rear entrance but failed and instead targeted the glass front door.

Mr Wilson labelled the crime “opportunistic” as the thief did not seem to target anything in particular.

He said: “My initial reaction towards this is that it was an opportunistic crime, as it wasn’t a focused attack, it was a smash and grab.

“If they had planned this, they would have tried to grab the more expensive items, such as the controlled and subscribed drugs.”

A big police presence were seen at the scene for about three hours as they undertook forensic investigations.

The shop reopened at 2pm once staff had the chance to get reorganised.

It is not known what items were stolen.

Mr Wilson added: “I got woken up by a phone call today at about 20 past six by the pharmacy’s key holder which was a bit like a rude awakening.

“I can only assume they tried to break in under cover of darkness but then again at 5/6am the sun is starting to come up so it is a strange time to try it.”

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Inspector Graeme Penny, from Bucksburn Police Station, said: “Around 6am on Thursday, officers were called to the Sclattie Park area of Aberdeen, following a break-in to a pharmacy, which took place shortly beforehand.

“Inquiries have established that the suspect was a man, who was seen leaving the area in a beige coloured car, being driven by a woman.

“Anyone with information, who witnessed the break-in take place or saw the suspects leaving the scene, should contact police on 101, quoting incident 0503 of August 27.”