CCTV clue in hunt for shameless charity tin thief

A takeaway owner said he was stunned after turning his back for 10 seconds – only for a charity collection tin thief to strike.

Dean Ali was working at the Bodrum Pizza & Kebab House on Moir Green in Northfield when he left the counter for a back room, and returned to find the tin had gone.

The incident left Mr Ali so stunned he wound back CCTV footage from the time he was away and discovered a brazen thief was to blame.

Now he wants Evening Express readers to study footage and contact police with any information.

“It left me shocked, sickened and stunned,” said Mr Ali.

He added: “The money is meant to go to Future Choices, which helps disabled people and carers in Aberdeen. We are proud to support them and we feel that this thief has really let us down.

“In fact, he has let his whole community down.

“I was away from the counter for a matter of 10 seconds to get something in the back room.

“I noticed the tin missing and thought it was very odd, but the CCTV footage was disturbing.

“I have been told that this man was seen the following night lurking outside the shop, so someone must know who he is. If anyone can help, please contact the police.”

The incident happened at around 8pm on January 30.

Future Choices chairman David Forbes told the Evening Express of his disappointment about the theft.

He said: “On average the donation tins hold around £80.

“But my main concern is that whoever stole the tin will use it to defraud vulnerable people of their money.

“I should feel angry but I just feel really disappointed that someone made the decision to steal from a charity.

“They clearly have no conscience.”

The donations from the tins go towards the upkeep of buses which are used by Future Choices to transport service users.

Mr Forbes added: “We are funded by the public and every pound goes towards keeping the charity going.

“Our buses are used to take disabled users on day trips and without them we would struggle.

“We only have one authorised charity tin in the city centre, so if someone is going around Northfield with a bright red tin it should be spotted.

“I am urging anyone who has any information to come forward.”

A police spokesman said: “Police received a report of the theft of a charity tin from a business premises on Moir Green, Aberdeen, on January 30.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”