CCTV captures Aberdeen vandals who ignored lockdown

An Aberdeen man has hit out at vandals who damaged his business property.

Cloud3D business director Blair Nichols, from Kingswells, went to pick up supplies from the company’s headquarters last Monday only to find that vandals had spray-painted a side door of the Crown Street premises.

The firm specialises in the design and development of bespoke software and hardware projects.

Blair told how the incident was captured on CCTV.

He said: “I’m working from home at the moment so I’m obviously not at the office every day.

“I went in on Monday to pick up some bits and pieces to help me work from home and noticed that the door had been vandalised.

“We have CCTV of the people who did it, three of them walked across Crown Street from Dee Street in a well-lit area and our HD cameras caught them.

“It happened at around 11.43pm on April 2.

“They came to the top of Windmill Brae and started their work.

“There were two people looking out to make sure the coast was clear and one person doing the spray painting.”

Blair posted the incident on Cloud3D’s Facebook page in a bid to track the culprits down.

A local artist has graced our side door with a piece of fine street art. We would like to thank the artist personally!… Posted by Cloud3D Ltd on Monday, 6 April 2020

He said the most concerning part of the incident was the blatant disregard for government lockdown rules.

He added: “We thought we would post it on our Facebook page and make light of the situation, given what’s going on in the world.

“But the more serious point is that they are flouting the social distancing guidance which is worrying.

“I’m also quite annoyed that they were able to walk around freely doing what they want, and the fact they had a complete disregard for someone else’s property.

“I wouldn’t dream of damaging something that belongs to someone else no matter what it is.

“It’s a dirty side door but it’s not there to vandalise.”

Audrey Nicoll, who represents the Torry and Ferryhill areas, said: “At a time when businesses are facing an especially challenging and stressful time as a result of Covid-19, there are still those who behave irresponsibly and with complete disregard for the consequences of their actions.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact the owner of the premises.”