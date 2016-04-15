CCTV and more police patrols have been brought in at Union Terrace Gardens amid safety fears.

It comes after two alleged sex attacks took place within the city centre park since the start of the year.

Under the new plans, police now patrol from the evening until 5am.

Council leader Jenny Laing, who revealed the plans at a City Centre Community Council meeting, said: “We need some balance, but hopefully these measures will allay some fears.

“People need to think about how they’re getting home if they’re out and about at night. Everybody has a personal responsibility, people can’t become complacent.”

The council is looking at other measures which could include relocating taxi ranks so there are marshals nearby, as well as thinning bushes.

A CCTV camera has been installed as a temporary measure but has not yet been switched on.

Police Scotland are also looking to work with street pastors in a bid to stem fears and improve safety.

The first alleged attack took place on January 28 and the second on March 27.

A police spokeswoman said: “Patrols have started and are ongoing and they are part of our weekend planning.”