Car hit lamppost and ended up in field in north-east crash

Police were today called to a crash which left a car in a field and a north-east road blocked by a lamppost.

Officers were alerted to the one-vehicle crash on the bypass across from Dales Industrial Estate, Peterhead, around 2pm.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle involved, a Volkswagen Polo, left the road and ended up in a field after crashing into a lamppost.

The lamppost blocked the road following the crash.

An ambulance was called, however it is understood there were no life-threatening injuries.

The road was reopened around 4pm.