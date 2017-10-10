Volunteers lend hand to give North-east charity base a makeover

Volunteers from an Aberdeen business took on their own DIY SOS-style challenge to help give a charity’s base a makeover.

A team from CATS Management Limited (CML) headed to Westhill-based charity SensationALL to help with its new home at the Old School and Schoolhouse.

Painting, gardening, general housekeeping and maintenance were all undertaken by the group.

CML also donated £5,000, which has been used to buy a summer house.

The summer house will be the focal point in the redevelopment of the centre’s outdoor space and will provide an additional area for activities such as gardening, crafts and a safe, quiet space for many of SensationALL’s service users who benefit from a low stimulating environment.

Andy Hessell, managing director of CML, said: “We wanted to get involved with a local, independent charity, where our financial and hands-on support could really make a difference, and SensationALL fits the bill perfectly.

“The passion, drive and commitment of the SensationALL team is at the heart of everything they do, and their work has such a positive impact on the lives of so many individuals and families across Aberdeen city and shire.”

SensationALL provides therapeutic activities and specialist support for individuals with disabilities or multiple support needs.

In 2016, the charity acquired the Old School and Schoolhouse building from Aberdeenshire Council, and is working to transform it into a purpose-built facility.

Suz Strachan, SensationALL’s operational team lead, said: “Being a small, developing charity, all financial support from companies, individual donations or fundraising has a considerable impact on our service deliverables and helps contribute to our continued sustainability.

“We are particularly grateful to companies like CML who, at this challenging time in the oil and gas industry, have made a deliberate effort to support a small, local charity.”