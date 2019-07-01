Catfish And The Bottlemen to play Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Hailed as one of the top arena rock bands in the UK, Catfish And The Bottlemen are heading for P&J Live to delight their north-east fans.

The Welsh indie rockers will play the state-of-the-art venue on Thursday November 7 after announcing they were extending their winter UK tour.

P&J Live bosses expect tickets to be snapped up when they go on sale this Friday, just as the band gets ready to headline the prestigious TRNSMT Festival in Glasgow this weekend.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment, exhibitions and marketing for the venue, said: “Catfish And The Bottlemen have one of the biggest fanbases of any band on the music scene today and we are thrilled to welcome them to P&J Live in November.

“We know their fans will jump at the chance to see them play their first ever arena gig live in Aberdeen. With a reputation for a live act that is second-to-none, they will create a fantastic atmosphere at P&J Live.”

Their Aberdeen gig will be one of only two Scottish dates – the other is the SSE Hydro – which the band have added to their tour.

They are touring on the back of their new album, The Balance, which was released in April to critical acclaim.

A third track from the album, Conversation, has been picking up constant airplay on UK radio stations.

This November will be the third time Catfish have played in Aberdeen and highlights their rising fame. Their first gig was an intimate set in Cafe Drummonds in 2013. Two years later they played the Music Hall and now they are set to take P&J Live by storm.

On their last visit to Aberdeen, frontman Van McCann said the band, formed in Llandudno in 2007, had put in years of hard work and sacrifice to find success.

“I am so proud that we are playing these big shows as we came from nowhere and nothing,” he said.

“To have so many people come out and watch us play means the world to us.”

In a recent interview, Van said they love playing to the tens of thousands of fans they can now attract to an arena gig.

“The bigger it gets, the more of a laugh it is… it’s just good crack.”

Bringing Catfish And The Bottlemen to P&J Live is another coup for the venue, said Louise.

“Just last week we announced Liam Gallagher’s gig, we also have Elton John and Michael Buble lined up and we have many more big names and events in the pipeline.

“It was always our ambition to make P&J Live one of the best venues in the UK for world-class entertainment and we are living up to that.”