Councillors have backed plans to change the catchment areas for three north-east primary schools.

The zones of Kellands, Strathburn and Uryside schools in Inverurie is changing in a bid to meet demand for places.

Aberdeenshire Council education and children’s services committee voted to implement the changes – that will only apply to future enrollments – after 216 parents filled out a survey during a consultation.

Visit tinyurl.com/inverurieschools for details.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter