Catcalling on North Sea oil rigs branded ‘unacceptable’

Harassment of women offshore has been branded “unacceptable” as a female engineer shared her experience of facing catcalling while working in the North Sea.

In a widely-shared social media post, engineer Hazel Forgan underlined how she was made to feel “uncomfortable and disrespected” twice on a UK platform, just a week after International Women’s Day.

It comes as the Axis Network gender equality group revealed nearly 60% of female offshore workers it surveyed at the end of 2020 had experienced something similar.

Ms Forgan granted permission to Energy Voice to share the post, where several other women commented with accounts of their own experiences.