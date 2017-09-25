Cat rescued after two nights stuck up tree in Aberdeenshire

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A cat has been rescued after being stuck up a tree in Aberdeenshire for two nights.

Casper the cat was stuck up the tree in Daviot for two nights before being rescued.

The SPCA were alerted on September 15 to assist in the rescue.

Animal rescue officer Christine Forbes said: “Two year old Casper had spent two traumatic nights up a 40ft tree in the wind and rain.

“The owner gave us a call after failed attempts from local farmers.

“I arrived at the same time as a local tree surgeon who made a very brave attempt, but poor Casper just went further up the tree and out of reach. It was then that the fire brigade were called to assist.

“The local crew from Inverurie were called out but required further assistance from the Aberdeen crew as they needed high extending ladders to reach Casper.

“Casper was caught with the grasper and placed into a basket and brought back down to earth to a very relieved owner!

“He is doing absolutely fine, other than being very hungry and saturated – I don’t think he’ll be climbing trees again in a hurry!”

Anyone concerned about the welfare of an animal should contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.