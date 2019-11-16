Aberdeen cat and dog home’s major pet project

A pet rehoming centre is in line for a major revamp after plans were submitted to Aberdeen City Council.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats is celebrating its 130th anniversary this year and has now unveiled proposals for its refurbishment.

The first phase of the project would come at a cost of around £650,000.

And bosses of the city facility believe it would help modernise and improve the facilities at the much-loved centre.

Among the changes being made are a new reception area while staff would also benefit from new accommodation.

Police Scotland would also have 24-hour access to the home, where they would be able to drop off dogs at any time.

And the revamped centre would also include private areas for people bringing their pets to Mrs Murray’s for rehoming or those collecting their new furry friends.

Manager Marie Simpson said: “We are always looking to see what we can improve and the home is really always in a state of constant refurbishment.

“We will have a purpose-built area for vets so they have a bit more room to do their work, and we are planning on putting a grooming area in there as well.

“Police Scotland will have 24-hour access so they can put dogs in after-hours and we will also have new staff accommodation.

“There will be a new manager’s office which will make things much easier for staff to keep things organised.

“The private rooms will make difficult moments, such as when families have to give up a much-loved pet for rehoming, a bit easier for them.

“All the changes we are making are designed to make the centre more welcoming for members of the public.”

Following phase one of the project, which staff hope will be completed next summer, the second stage would see the rehoming block at Mrs Murray’s rebuilt.

Marie said: “For phase two we are planning to completely refurbish the rehoming block for the dogs.

“With some of the dogs we have to look at how we can make the block better for them before they head off to their new homes.

“At the moment, we are doing the reception and staff areas to create a better atmosphere for the people who work here and members of the public.

“That will give them a better experience and improve our facilities dramatically.

“We will be able to deal with more people too. It will help us enhance the facilities we provide in the community.

“If it’s approved, we have a rough starting date of next summer, and the first phase should take between six and eight months.

“We are committed to investing in the future of Mrs Murray’s. We want to continue serving Aberdeen and the north-east for the next 130 years.

“We want to make sure we are providing the best service possible.

“The people of Aberdeen have been great supporters of us over the years and it’s good for us to be able to give a little bit back by providing purpose-built facilities.”