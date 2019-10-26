North-east castle’s historic ceilings detailed in new book

A new book has been launched detailing the history of a north-east castle and its painted ceilings.

People and Painting – The Story of Crathes Castle has been written by James Burnett of the Leys Estate along with tour guide Kirsty Haslam.

A foreword is also included in the book by historian Dan Snow.

The book details how the painted ceilings at the castle bring its history to life.

Having lived in the castle both as a child visiting his grandparents and when it was his home until 1966, James Burnett said he was passionate about sharing the story of its historic ceilings with visitors to the north-east and historians throughout the world.

Kirsty has worked as a castle guide at Crathes Castle since 2010.

She has also worked for the National Trust in England and is currently at Aberdeen University.

The Burnett family have lived in Crathes castle for more than 350 years since the land was gifted to the family by Robert the Bruce in 1323.

Alexander Burnett, the 9th laird of Leys, originally developed the tower house which is managed by the National Trust for Scotland.

James said: “In the 16th Century, Alexander Burnett of Leys carried out as extensive a programme of painted decoration as to be found anywhere in the country. Consequently, the painted ceilings at Crathes are amongst the most important in Scotland.

“This is not only because of their decorative appearance, but because they tell us so much more.”