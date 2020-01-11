New visitor centre planned for north-east castle

A record number of people visited Dunnottar Castle last year, prompting plans for a visitor centre.

Over 130,000 visitors entered the historic castle in 2019, an increase of nearly 12,000 people since 2018.

Meanwhile, the number of visitors travelling to the site, but not entering it, is estimated to be at least double this figure.

The cliff-top fortress at Stonehaven, which previously housed the Scottish crown jewels, attracts thousands of visitors each year.

However, castle custodian Jim Wands believes building a visitor centre will draw in more.

He said: “We could certainly do with a visitor centre.

“The plans are almost ready to be submitted.

“Almost ready, not quite, but only because we’re trying to get it right.

“We want the visitor centre to be the best experience as well, so they turn up and they’re not disappointed with the cafe or the shop.

“We want it to be absolutely spot on so we’re taking our time getting everything right with it.”

Dunnottar is positioned on a coastal headland which visitors flock to for its dramatic location.

Mr Wands said: “We’re delighted with the numbers. That’s about 9% up on what we were last year which is absolutely brilliant.

“I’m really chuffed for the staff that we’ve managed to get these figures up.”

He added: “I think it goes to show the popularity of Scotland as a whole. It seems to be one of the main destinations right now and certainly Dunnottar Castle is capitalising on that.

“Think about what a castle should be like in Scotland and ask someone to describe a Scottish castle. I think Dunnottar Castle just embodies that.”

He believes a number of other factors are responsible for the surge in visitors, praising a new website run by Stunning Stonehaven, and also highlighting the positive effects of the AWPR, which opened to traffic last year.

He said: “You can go on the website and find out about Stonehaven and the area and the castle’s one of the main draws.

“Our overseas numbers are pretty good, but we’re seeing some more people certainly from the local area since the AWPR has been opened.

“We’re getting a lot of people from north of Aberdeen who might not have necessarily thought of coming to Stonehaven for the day.”