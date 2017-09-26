Cast your vote to help Aberdeen’s Nuart Festival tee up win in national awards

Members of the public are being urged to vote online in an effort to help Aberdeen’s first international street art festival win a national award.

Business development organisation Aberdeen Inspired has been shortlisted in the National Business Improvement District (BID) Awards 2017 for its work with street art festival Nuart Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Inspired, the banner under which the Aberdeen BID operates, is hoping Nuart will win its fourth award following previous successes including the Association of Town and City Management’s Innovation Award, which it received in June.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We’re absolutely delighted Nuart Aberdeen has been shortlisted for another award.

“The festival was very successful and has sparked a huge amount of interest in the city with large crowds coming in to the centre to see the street art throughout the rest of the year.

“To be in with a chance to win the award we need the help of the public to vote for the project online through the British BID’s website.

“The winning entry will be announced in October and we hope to be in the running.”

Nuart Aberdeen, which took place over the Easter weekend in April, showcased the work of 11 street artists across the city and was held in partnership with Aberdeen Inspired and the city council.

The artwork on display included a selection of murals, installations and temporary exhibits.

The festival looked to capture the imagination of the public through the street art on display by the artists, which included local, national and international talent. In addition to street art, the festival included a range of presentations, film screenings, walking tours and workshops.

To vote for the Nuart Aberdeen street art festival in the National BID Awards, visit bit.ly/NuartAberdeen2017. Voting closes on Thursday.