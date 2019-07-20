Cast can’t wait to put on show in Aberdeen

A musical production is set to take to the stage in Aberdeen in a bid to raise cash for two charities.

The Sound of Musicals will return to Aberdeen for its second year for a two-night run, after its initial success last year.

Members of the cast will also be raising funds for children’s charities Charlie House and CHAS in the process.

The previous show saw a total of £1,954 made for CLAN House, which the organisers hope to increase with this year’s event.

Lead organiser Joel Simpson said: “Creating a show is something I’ve always wanted to do from a young age when I took part in musical theatre performances around Aberdeen.

“Although performing is challenging in itself, being on the other side of the stage is completely different experience.

“It’s hard work but something I absolutely love to do. The Sound of Musicals evolved over the course of four years and I was thrilled to have raised £1,954 for CLAN House last year.

“I cannot believe I get the chance to do it all over again for two more fantastic charities this year.”

Assistant Shelly Cunningham added: “Being able to do something I love while knowing it will raise money for charities who will use it to help people less fortunate than us keeps us motivated to persevere with rehearsals each week.

“Our show was challenging last year but this year it’s a completely different ball game and it’s something we’re so excited to tackle. I don’t think I had much choice in returning when the show was announced – but I wouldn’t have missed it for anything.”

Any money raised for Charlie House will go towards its Big Build Appeal, which aims to raise £8 million to build a specialist support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

The production – on August 15 and 16 – is being supported by local businesses, including Castlehill Housing Association, Dyce Plumbing and Heating Ltd, MadCat Travel and Alcohol and Drugs Action. However, the team is still looking for two more sponsors for its Let’s Raise Money Together campaign.

Any businesses interested in getting involved are asked to email tsomabdn@gmail.com for information.

Visit bit.ly/2Y9dwaS to buy tickets for the show.