Cash windfall would do this North-east sports club just swimmingly

Members of a swimming club are hoping to make a splash and share in £15,000.

Upper Deeside Amateur Swimming Club wants a windfall to put towards training its coaches so they have the skills needed to take club swimmers to a new level.

The group is based at Aboyne Swimming Pool and currently has 55 members.

Joanne Croll, fundraising organiser for the club, said: “We coach swimmers of varying abilities, predominantly aged seven to 18, who wish to develop their skills through mostly competitive but also recreational pathways.”

Swimmers can train up to 10 to 12 hours a week and the more dedicated swimmers can also choose to compete.

The group has produced three swimmers who competed at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Joanne said: “We are hoping for funds to help us put our coaches through further training courses necessary for us to achieve further accreditation with SwiMark and SwiMark plus.

“We are also looking at replacing and updating some poolside equipment and training aids.” The club is entirely run by parents and is always seeking volunteers.

The groups entering CommunitEE Chest who collect the most tokens in each category will walk away with between £500 and £5,000.

Groups with 30 members or fewer have the chance to land £500, those with between 31 and 60 could take home £1,000 and groups with more than 61 members are in with a chance of bagging £5,000.