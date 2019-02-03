Cash on offer to Aberdeen community groups

Community groups in three areas of Aberdeen are asked to put forward ideas that could see cash handed out.

Aberdeen City Council’s UDecide scheme allows individuals and organisations to apply for participatory budgeting money, which can be put towards a project.

A new pot of cash has been opened for the areas of Tillydrone, Woodside and Seaton.

Ideas which will benefit the area, make it a better place and/or support people with physical, sensory and learning disabilities, are welcomed under the scheme.

A total of £3,000 will be given out to organisations following an event on March 23, where they will present their proposals.

To receive an application, or for more information, contact Graham Donald on 01224 277927 or email communities@aberdeencity.gov.uk

Applications must be completed and returned to Aberdeen City Council by February 22.