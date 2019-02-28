Video: Cash machine stolen in break-in at north-east shop

A public appeal has been launched after a cash machine was stolen from north-east store.

The ATM machine at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road in Torphins was broken into and stolen in the early hours of this morning.

Police were alerted to the scene at around 1.30am, with the ATM machine recovered nearby.

A large telescopic forklift was seen outside the building.

The B993 Kincardine O’Neil to Torphins road is closed from the Torphins bypass to Torphins while officers carry out investigations.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles or people in the area in the early hours of the morning, or anyone who has noticed suspicious activity in the past few days.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “Inquiries are at an early stage and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

“Local road closures and cordons are in place whilst initial enquiries are carried out and I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst officers carry out their investigation.

“Additional patrols will also be carried out in the area and anyone with information can speak to any officer or call 101 using reference number 0184 of 28 February.

“Alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”