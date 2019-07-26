Cash incentive to help recruit foster carers in Aberdeen

Council bosses have plans to create a pilot scheme which will pay Aberdeen foster carers for each person they introduce to fostering.

If approved, the new incentive scheme, which would run until March 31 2022, would see foster carers paid £150 each time their recommendation successfully undertakes a full assessment and pre-selection training programme and becomes a registered foster carer.

The move has been introduced to tackle rising costs from private agencies due to an inability to recruit city foster carers within the local authority.

A report to members of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee, which has been asked to back the scheme, said the council continues to face “significant cost pressures” in relation to looking after children.

It added: “The adopted strategy is to shift demand to resources that enable children to remain within their family and community, using resources which provide best value for the council.

“This means increasing the use of and support to kinship carers (a person who looks after a child of a relative or friend on a full-time basis) and to grow the council’s foster carers, rather than paying the higher cost of private foster care agencies.”

Research carried out as part of the council’s wider recruitment drive has shown the move could see around 10 new carers recruited a year.

The cost for foster carers has been higher than budgeted due to the failure to recruit foster carers within the local authority, according to the local authority’s latest quarterly financial statement.

Councillor Douglas Lumsden, convener of the committee and co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said: “It’s an initiative that we’d like to try as we realise the importance and the need for foster carers.

“Any incentive that we can use to encourage more people to come forward we will give a try.”

The £150 incentive would be paid following the completion of the registration process and would be funded by avoiding paying private foster carer agency fees.

Foster carers are already paid a fee for fostering youngsters in the city, which is linked to recognised skills and knowledge.

The Evening Express revealed in May that Aberdeenshire Council is another authority which is “desperately” seeking foster carers.

Anyone who wants to be a foster carer must undertake a full assessment and mandatory preparation training.

Once approved, foster carers will be allocated their own supervising social worker, who will actively offer support and further training as appropriate.

The committee has been asked to approve the introduction of the scheme when it meets on Wednesday.