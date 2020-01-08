Cash grants available to north-east’s coastal communities – here’s how to apply

North-east communities are being urged to apply for a new fund celebrating Scotland’s Year of Coasts and Waters.

Scottish National Heritage (SNH) has launched a £150,000 Plunge In pot, offering a range of grants from small cash boosts for schools and youth groups to awards of up to £10,000.

Applications are now open for community-led ideas that will engage and connect more people with seas, coasts, lochs, rivers, streams and wetlands, as well as the country’s unique wildlife.

Projects could include restoring habitats or celebrating local environments.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

SNH chief executive Francesca Osowska said: “This new fund is a fantastic opportunity for groups to get involved, be creative, help their local environment and wildlife and improve our coasts and waters.”

Applications are open until February 28 and can be accessed on the SNH website.