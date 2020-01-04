Supermarket’s cash boost for Charlie House Big Build Appeal

A children’s charity has received a cash boost from a supermarket grant scheme.

Charlie House, which supports children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions, received a £500 donation from Scotmid to support its activities.

It provides a range of services designed to support individuals and families, including regular activity groups, dedicated parent and sibling groups and an annual family trip to Kielder Forest Park in Northumberland.

The money will be used to buy a transfer sling, which can be used in activities such as trampolining.

Leigh Ryrie, children and family support manager at Charlie House, said: “We are delighted to receive this community grant from Scotmid.

“The grant will be used to buy a manual transfer sling, allowing our families to safely move children and young people out of their wheelchairs, enabling them to participate further in activities such as trampolining without requiring a hoist.

“Families will also be able to borrow the sling to help them with day-to-day challenging activities, such as attending hospital appointments or visiting family and friends, where a hoist may not be available.

“The grant will also allow us to buy two sensory activity bags, which may be used during an activity as a distraction or calming tool or as part of a support session.”

The money came from Scotmid’s Community Grant Scheme.

The fund provides donations to deserving causes across Scotland each year.

Lynne Ogg, Scotmid membership and community manager, said: “We are delighted to support Charlie House and its activities with young children and their families.

“As we celebrate our 160th year in an ever-changing landscape, Scotmid’s core purpose remains the same: to serve our communities and improve people’s everyday lives.”

Charlie House is currently fundraising for its £8 million Big Build Appeal campaign, which aims to build a new specialist support centre set in four acres of ground at Woodend Hospital.

As well as fundraising for this, it also has to secure funds for its regular activities, for which donations such as the one from Scotmid are essential.