Cash boost to help Aberdeen safety charity tackle alcohol misuse

A safety charity is to get a helping hand tackling alcohol misuse in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen’s Absafe, which advises schools, businesses and community groups about safety, is to get funding and support from the Scotch Whisky Action Fund (SWAF).

SWAF’s independent funding panel chose to support Absafe and five other organisations in Scotland.

The announcement comes during Alcohol Awareness Week.

Absafe interim chief executive Kim Woolner said the charity intends to create an alcohol safety set. “The set will allow us to educate schoolchildren in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire on alcohol-related issues.

“We will be able to spread the message wide, to their families and communities, on the potential risks and dangers of alcohol misuse and abuse, encouraging more responsible behaviour and attitudes towards alcohol.”