Cash boost for north-east town projects

Projects in north-east town centres are to benefit from a multi-million-pound fund.

The Scottish Government announced a £50 million Town Centre Fund in December to drive local economic activity and to stimulate and support economic improvements.

In the second round of funding, Aberdeenshire Council’s share is £3.28m, while the first round of funding bids was announced last month, worth a total of £2.7m.

Cash has been allocated to four projects worth £471,600 in the second round, including the purchase of an empty property in Fraserburgh to bring it back into use.

The other projects relate to Turriff and Stonehaven town centre, including the installation of CCTV in the former and a replacement beach boardwalk for the latter.

Portlethen will also benefit from improvements to the business area of The Green – including new signage, a notice board and new lighting.