Cash boost for north-east group to support sexual assault victims

A group which supports victims of sexual abuse has told how a funding boost will help them to improve their services.

Rape Crisis Grampian is one of eight north-east groups to be awarded a share of a £7.3m lottery funding pot.

The projects, four in the city, three in Moray and one in Aberdeenshire, are among more than 140 across Scotland handed the cash by the National Lottery Community Fund.

In Aberdeen, Rape Crisis Grampian has been awarded £114,324. The money will help recruit a support worker to deliver one-to-one and group work support to young people in the north-east aged 13 and over who have experienced sexual abuse.

Manager Wilma Thomson said: “The lottery grant will enable us to employ an additional member of staff for our Young Person’s Support Service, which has supported 179 young survivors in the last 12 months.

“This person will work alongside our current Young Person’s Support Worker in offering one-to-one emotional support to young people between the ages of 13 and 25, who have experienced sexual violence at any time in their lives. The person will also offer group work to young people and we aim to develop a service for family and loved ones of survivors in the near future.”

Aberdeenshire’s Outdoor and Woodland Learning North East Group has got £68,500 to help them expand their programme for people who use mental health and substance misuse services. It will go towards 90 people taking part in Branching Out courses, which include activities like heal walks, mindfulness, Tai Chi and environmental art.

Group member Julia Mackay said: “We’ve had pockets of money over the past few years, but to get a substantial amount of money that will enable us to run our projects for three years is just amazing.”

Other groups benefiting include Moray Women’s Aid, the Grampian Regional Equality Council’s language cafe project, Aberdeen’s Hand of Solace, Moray Food Plus, the Fittie Community Development Trust and the Rural Environmental Action Project.