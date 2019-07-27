Campaign to build mental wellbeing centre in Aberdeen given £80,000 boost

A campaign to build a state-of-the-art mental wellbeing centre in Aberdeen has received a major funding boost.

Voluntary Service Aberdeen (VSA) aims to build a new 20-bed facility that will assist people living with a range of mental health conditions.

The unit, to be built on the corner of Abergeldie Road and Holburn Street, will cost £3.2 million.

The project has been awarded £80,000 by the Wolfson Foundation, a charity that supports projects in health, education and science.

Its deputy chief executive Lin Richardson said: “Mental wellbeing is an area that we are very keen to support and so we are really interested in projects of this nature.

“We fund a number of similar projects around the UK and we are particularly focused on making sure Scotland is part of our commitment.

“This is a rather large award for a project of this kind and so I think it’s a very clear demonstration of what we consider the importance of the Abergeldie House appeal to be.”

VSA’s Changing Lives campaign, which is being backed by the Evening Express, has raised more than £2 million.

It has also won the support of BP, Standard Life Aberdeen, Apache, The Robertson Trust and the A G Bain Trust.

Former Aberdeen FC star and ex-Scotland manager Alex McLeish is on the campaign board.

The Abergeldie facility will expand on the charity’s existing outreach support service.

Chief executive Kenneth Simpson said: “This is a tremendous step forward for the campaign to support the provision of the mental wellbeing unit that we plan to build right here in the heart of Aberdeen.

“The campaign aims to support those who otherwise might suffer in silence or face long-term confinement to a hospital ward while they make their recovery journey, and we all know how vitally important those hospital beds are for people needing acute care.

“We still have a long way to go to reach our goal, of course, but this is a wonderful gesture from the Wolfson Foundation and we hope the people of Aberdeen will continue to support this cause, and VSA, as they have done for almost 150 years.”

VSA was established in 1870 and will mark its 150th anniversary next year.