Cash approved for new health worker at Aberdeen custody centre

Money has been approved to appoint a health worker within an Aberdeen police custody suite.

The Aberdeen Integrated Joint Board agreed yesterday that a link practitioner be based in the station at Kittybrewster for an initial two-year period.

The individual will work with people who find themselves in custody on a one-to-one basis to help identify and address issues that negatively impact their health.

The Kittybrewster custody suite sees around 10,000 people a year pass through its doors, with 80% men and 20% women.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It is expected by providing a service within the custody suite, as opposed to referring individuals to an external service, it will be more likely people will engage with the support on offer.

A budget of almost £79,000 has been set aside to cover the salary of the worker, supplies and services and administration costs over a two-year period.