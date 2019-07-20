Cases moved after north-east court hit by flood

Cases at a north-east courthouse were forced to be transferred after the building was hit by a flood.

Five cases had to be transferred from Peterhead Sheriff Court to Aberdeen yesterday after torrential rain and stormy weather saw water enter one courtroom and impact access to the other.

But temperatures are set to rise across the north-east tomorrow and into next week as the region leaves behind a turbulent few days weather-wise.

A spokesman for the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service said: “Following storm conditions and torrential downpours overnight on Thursday, rainwater gained ingress to the building, which is presently undergoing upgrading work.

“Water entered one courtroom and access to both courtrooms was also affected.

“The building remained open to the public during the day for normal counter business.

“Five cases were transferred to Aberdeen Sheriff Court and other business was either dealt with administratively or continued to later dates.

“Extra weather protection has been put in place and it is planned to operate as normal on Monday.”

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms was in place in the region from 7pm last night up until 10am this morning.

But weather experts are predicting a more settled forecast for Aberdeen and the wider north-east, with the mercury possibly hitting 24C in the city.

Met Office meteorologist Dean Hall said: “Tomorrow generally will see a dry, bright day with sunny spells and temperatures rising.”

He said there would be a “scattering of showers” but “decent sunny spells for most”.

Temperatures tomorrow are likely to hit 21-22C.

Mr Hall said: “As we go through tomorrow and into Monday there’s a wet and windy spell. That will quickly move away and by Monday we’ll see things improve.

“Temperatures could be up to 23-24C in Aberdeen on Monday.

“It will feel rather warm in any bright and sunny spells.”

Overnight into Tuesday, it is expected to cloud over, before clearing in the morning to allow for some sunny spells and temperatures again hitting 23-24C.