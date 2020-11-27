Case of Covid-19 detected at Peterhead primary school

Another case of Covid-19 has been detected at a north-east primary school.

Aberdeenshire Council confirmed that the positive case was linked with Peterhead Central Primary School.

Those who were in direct contact with the person have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

The school will remain open in the meantime.

It comes after the same school was forced to shut for more than a week in August due to a staff member testing positive and their colleagues self-isolating.

Two coronavirus cases were linked to Peterhead Academy earlier on this week.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman explained: “We have been advised by the NHS Grampian Health Protection Team that there has been a detected case of Covid-19 linked to Peterhead Central Primary School.

“Those who have been in direct contact with the detected case have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and the school remains open.

“All of our schools are already subject to enhanced cleaning measures and we continue to work closely with our colleagues in Public Health.”