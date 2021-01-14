Cars worth £60,000 stolen from Elgin showroom in ‘daring raid’

Cars worth more than £60,000 have been stolen from an Elgin showroom following a raid under the cover of darkness.

Three vehicles were driven off the forecourt of the Hawco garage at The Wards at about 12.30am today.

Police say three suspects broke into the office, stole keys, then made off on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road towards Nairn.

Detective Sergeant John Pirie, from North East CID, said: “This was quite a daring raid on the garage.

“Whether these cars were specifically targeted or not has still to be established, however, I have no doubt that those responsible were looking for high-value vehicles.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, the garage is in quite a busy area, near to a retail park and residential properties.

“Officers have been carrying out local inquiries, checking CCTV and have been speaking to local residents of homes overlooking the garage but would also appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to get in touch.”

The three cars stolen were a black Volkswagen Golf SX17 BAA, a red Audi A3 SW66 DZY and a black Volkswagen T-Roc SY69 WCR.

Police say the three raiders had their faces covered at the time but were wearing padded jackets and tracksuit bottoms.

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.