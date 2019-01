A number of cars are stuck on a north-east road due to snowy conditions.

Issues have been reported to police on the A947 at Fyvie.

A total of six to eight cars are stuck on the road near to St Andrews Brae.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A number of vehicles are stuck.

“We have had four or five calls, all with people stuck on the hill.”

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.