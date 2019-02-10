Cars damaged after rubbish falls from vehicle onto A90

Several cars were damaged after rubbish fell onto a north-east road.

Police were called to the A90 between Blackdog and Dyce at just after 6pm today after receiving reports that a vehicle had shed its load, causing rubbish including bin bags containing clothes and part of a shed to fall onto the road.

At least two cars were damaged by the rubbish and police have now removed the debris to the side of the road.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received several calls at around 6.05pm to an incident on the A90 near the Blackdog junction in which rubbish has fallen from a vehicle onto the road, damaging several vehicles.

“The rubbish has now been moved to the side of the road and will be uplifted by a company.”