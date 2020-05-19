Cars could be banned from city centre as Aberdeen looks to move past Covid-19 lockdown

Plans were today unveiled that would see cars banned from the city centre and new cycle lanes created to keep people safe after the coronavirus lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

With a number of roads, including Union Street, too narrow to accommodate a two-metre separation between people, the new measures could see traffic re-routed around the city centre to free up extra space for pedestrians, cyclists and public transport users.

Access would still be provided to car parks in the city centre, as well as for residents and businesses.

In the plans, drawn up by Aberdeen City Council and submitted to the Scottish Government, people will be able to walk, cycle, queue for buses and shop while sticking to the guidelines.

NHS Grampian, NESTRANS and Aberdeen Inspired have all had a hand in developing the proposals.

Capacity on popular walking and cycling routes, especially around health facilities, schools and parks will also be looked at.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “We are taking this bid forward with a singular focus on the health and wellbeing needs of residents.

“It is the immediate need to support social distancing requirements and people’s ability to move safely around the city –allowing us to start our social and economic recovery – that is central to this bid.

“External funding from the Scottish Government is crucial if we are to be ready to respond to the lifting of the lockdown and play our role in helping the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Funding for the project will be administered by SUSTRANS, and allocated based on the Scottish Governments Spaces for People Fund. The length of time the changes remain in place will be determined by the NHS and Scottish Government.