Carpet and sofa giant SCS fined again for misleading customers

A furnishings giant has been fined more than £2,000 after misleading north-east customers about the price of a carpet.

SCS displayed the illegal signage at its Kittybrewster Retail Park store in Aberdeen on April 10 2019.

It is the second time SCS has been hauled over the coals because of misleading advertising in recent years.

Parent firm A Share and Sons Ltd, which owns 100 SCS carpet and sofa stores across the UK, including the Aberdeen branch, was fined £6,000 in 2019 after it admitted misleading customers over supposed savings in a Black Friday sale deal.