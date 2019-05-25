Author gets help for new book from north-east school pupils

North-east children are being given the chance to illustrate a book, with profits being donated to charity.

Rhynie author Carol Ann has visited several primary schools in Aberdeenshire to get pupils involved in the book.

All proceeds will go towards children’s charity Charlie House, which supports babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and/or life-limiting conditions.

Called Rifka and the Christmas Elf, the story follows a young elf who makes a mistake which sees a sack of presents for the children of Aberdeenshire left behind at the North Pole.

Rifka the gnome comes to the elf’s rescue, with Santa landing his sleigh inside the hill fort on Tap o’Noth, near Rhynie, to pick it up.

Eight schools are taking part in a competition, which will see around 20 to 30 pictures created and drawn by the pupils chosen to feature.

The 70-year-old grandmother has published several books in the past, with the idea for the most recent one coming from an event by the Huntly Writers in 2017.

She said: “I had this story and I thought why not do something with it.

“I’d published a previous book and that was also illustrated by children, so that’s where the idea came from.

“It’s a book illustrated by children, written by children.

“It’s something for them to keep for years to come. It’s a bit of fun.

“Charlie House is well-known as a charity, and I think they have excellent staff.”

Carol has visited seven primary schools so far, including Insch School, Lumsden School, The Gordon Schools, Oyne School, Clatt Village School, Glass School and Rhynie School.

Next week she is to go to Towie School, near Alford.

The children’s drawings will be judged in July, with the three winners selected from categories of five years, 6-8 years and 9-11 years, announced in September.

Book tokens will be given as prizes and every child will receive a free copy of the book which they publish.

The winning pictures will be used in the book alongside other images not selected for the prizes.

The picture book will be published in early November, with 100% of the proceeds going towards Charlie House.

Children’s pictures will be showcased on the Facebook page Rifka and the Christmas Elf.