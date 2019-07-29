‘Caring and nurturing’ Aberdeen nursery praised

Staff support children well in a caring and nurturing way at an Aberdeen nursery, inspectors have said.

Monitors from the Care Inspectorate watchdog visited J. Puddleducks nursery on Victoria Street, Dyce, on June 5 and have now published their report.

The nursery can look after up to 75 children aged under five.

Inspectors rated it “adequate” for care, support, staffing, management and leadership – the fourth best of six possible ratings.

“Staff supported children well in a caring and nurturing way to settle and monitored them effectively,” said the report.

It added: “Where children had an allergy or food intolerance we found staff had a detailed knowledge of this and knew how to support the children effectively.

“Personal plans for allergies and food intolerances were detailed and reflected staff practice.

“Parents we spoke with were very satisfied about how staff managed medical needs.”

One parent told inspectors: “We have been happy about how the settling-in days have gone.

“All the staff have been very helpful and have given us some feedback when we have gone to collect our child, allowing us to have a good picture of how our child has got on.”