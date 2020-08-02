Carers drafted in to work in kitchen at Aberdeen sheltered housing complex

Carers at an Aberdeen sheltered housing complex were forced to step in to cook due to a shortage of kitchen staff, an inspection has revealed.

The Care Inspectorate has published its findings after visiting Coronation Court in Peterculter earlier this year.

Inspectors rated the quality of care and support and quality of management and leadership as adequate.

The complex, which is operated by Bon Accord Care, was praised for the facilities at its disposal and also for care plans and staff training.

However, inspectors heard staff were too busy or had to attend calls outwith the facility.

They also had to fill in in the kitchen when regular staff were not available.

Concerns were also raised over the facilities in the building being underused, and urged the complex’s management to ensure residents were able to use all the facilities to take part in activities.

The inspection report reads: “When we chatted with people they praised the regular carers, saying that they did their best and were friendly and also saying they were often too busy, or had to work in the kitchen, or attend to calls outwith the complex.

“All of these circumstances led to poor outcomes for people, for example they had to wait till late morning for a shower, or were given food which was not what they had ordered, or didn’t see carers for a long time.

“We saw that the carers were polite and appeared caring when they were with people and this was probably helped by their regular training, which was up to date in most areas.”

It added: “When staff think more about individual people rather than their tasks for the day, there should naturally be a growth in relationships and ideas generated for what people would like to do.

“The new management team plan to refine the working hours and to encourage staff to use their initiative. They also told us they will be in the building to support and encourage on regular days each week.

“This should help everyone to feel like a team and to promote consistency and continuity which will give people confidence in their support.”