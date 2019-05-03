Careless driver fined after u-turn on A90 caused serious two-car crash

A woman has been fined £500 after performing a U-turn on the A90 and causing a crash where two people had to be cut free.

Caroline Brennan, 38, who was also handed six penalty points, was at the Toll of Birness, Ellon, on October 28 when she collided with another car which was overtaking a third vehicle.

The other car was being driven by a man with two passengers.

Depute fiscal Felicity Merson told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The man was driving northbound at 9.45am and had two vehicles in front of him.

“The accused’s vehicle could be seen turning left into a small junction and the man saw it was clear to overtake the remaining vehicle directly in front of him.

“The accused was seen to perform a manoeuvre at the junction, rather than simply turning left, before turning back on to the carriageway into the path of the man’s vehicle.

“There was nothing he could do to avoid the collision and he collided with the driver’s side of the accused’s vehicle.”

She added the two female passengers in the man’s car “required to be cut from the vehicle by the fire service and were taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary”.

One was released with minor injuries and shock, while the other was “kept in hospital for two weeks and treated for injuries suspected to be a broken sternum, cracked ribs and also shock”.

Brennan, of Commonty, near Ellon, pled guilty to careless driving through her solicitor Stuart Flowerdew. He said his client had checked the carriageway was clear but “her view was obscured”.