Canadian officials consider twinning their Banff with our Banff in bid to boost north-east tourism

Officials in a Canadian town have said they would give “careful consideration” to a formal twinning agreement with their north-east namesake.

Banff businessman Des Cheyne is hoping to create a connection between the Aberdeenshire town and Banff in Alberta.

He wants to use the official twinning of the towns to boost tourism in the north-east and said he first thought of the idea two years ago.

Mr Cheyne is working alongside Banff Springs Hotel owner Ken West as well as local councillor Glen Reynolds to get the project off the ground.

He said he wants to “capitalise” on the move and create a new international link for the town.

Now officials in Canada have said they would consider a deal to bring the seaside town and its mountainous equivalent closer together.

Banff in Alberta was given its named in the 1880s by George Stephen, the president of the Canadian Pacific Railway who came from the Aberdeenshire town.

Jason Darrah, a spokesman for the town of Banff, said everyone there already knows about its connection with, adding: “The local government and many residents in the town of Banff, Alberta, are aware of the link to the original Banff in Scotland, and the origins of the name for Banff National Park.

“I am certain our elected town council and senior managers for the municipality will give careful consideration to exploring a twinning of the two towns when we receive a formal request from the council in Aberdeenshire.

“Although indigenous peoples have lived in this area for well over 10,000 years, the establishment of the Canadian Pacific Railway through the Rocky Mountains, and the spark of a European settlement in this area was significantly influenced by the many immigrants from Scotland.

“As a centre for global visitors, and a base for people from a wide range of backgrounds – all dependent on a thriving tourism and hospitality industry – we can see connections with Banff in Aberdeenshire.

“We look forward to learning more about the proposal from our Scottish brothers and sisters.”

Aberdeenshire Council has already said it has been approached to support efforts to establish a twinning arrangement.